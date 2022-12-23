Commissioner's office of Chinese Foreign Ministry in HKSAR urges U.S. politicians not to go further down wrong path

Xinhua) 08:39, December 23, 2022

HONG KONG, Dec. 22 (Xinhua) -- The Office of the Commissioner of the Chinese Foreign Ministry in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) has strongly disapproved of and firmly rejected the letter sent by a few U.S. senators to the U.S. government with the third anniversary of the so-called "Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act" as an excuse, which defamed the national security law in Hong Kong and interfered in China's internal affairs including Hong Kong affairs.

The enactment of the so-called "Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act" three years ago was a gross interference in China's internal affairs with U.S. domestic laws, said a spokesperson of the office on Wednesday night.

"Today, certain U.S. politicians are trying to use such an absurd act to attack the national security law in Hong Kong, and interfere in Hong Kong's rule of law and judicial independence," the spokesperson said, adding they even side with anti-China forces in Hong Kong and call on the U.S. government to pressure China and China's Hong Kong.

The spokesperson pointed out that countries around the world should uphold the international order underpinned by international law and the basic norms governing international relations based on the purposes and principles of the United Nations Charter.

However, some U.S. politicians, in disregard of international law and the basic norms governing international relations, are obsessed with interfering in Hong Kong affairs with sanctions, impeding U.S. businesses from investing in Hong Kong, and even clamoring for reducing the voting share of Hong Kong in multilateral mechanisms, the spokesperson said.

"This has fully exposed their intention of disrupting Hong Kong and using Hong Kong to contain China," the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson pointed out that the United States, a country with a poor track record of human rights and democracy both at home and abroad, is in no position to point a finger at internal affairs of other countries and regions.

The spokesperson stressed that Hong Kong is part of China and is governed by the rule of law, and Hong Kong affairs are purely China's internal affairs.

The spokesperson urged relevant politicians in the United States to recognize the situation, abide by the principles of international law and the basic norms governing international relations, stop interfering in China's internal affairs including Hong Kong affairs, and refrain from going further down the wrong path.

