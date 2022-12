China's annual graduate school entrance exam kicks off

Xinhua) 15:21, December 24, 2022

Examinees line up to enter the examination sites at Central South University in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, Dec. 24, 2022. China's annual graduate school entrance exam kicked off on Saturday. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

Examinees review their study materials outside the examination sites at Central South University in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, Dec. 24, 2022. China's annual graduate school entrance exam kicked off on Saturday. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

