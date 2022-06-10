Examinees out of exam sites of national college entrance exam

Xinhua) 08:19, June 10, 2022

An examinee (L) receives a bunch of flowers from her parent out of an exam site of national college entrance exam in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, June 9, 2022. The annual exam, better known as the "gaokao," saw a record 11.93 million candidates signing up this year. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

Examinees run out of an exam site of national college entrance exam in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, June 9, 2022. The annual exam, better known as the "gaokao," saw a record 11.93 million candidates signing up this year. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

An examinee runs out of an exam site of national college entrance exam in Qinhuangdao City, north China's Hebei Province, June 9, 2022. The annual exam, better known as the "gaokao," saw a record 11.93 million candidates signing up this year. (Photo by Guo Nan/Xinhua)

Examinees run out of an exam site of national college entrance exam in Luancheng District of Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, June 9, 2022. The annual exam, better known as the "gaokao," saw a record 11.93 million candidates signing up this year. (Photo by Li Mingfa/Xinhua)

An examinee holding a bunch of flowers poses for a photo with her parents out of an exam site of national college entrance exam in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, June 9, 2022. The annual exam, better known as the "gaokao," saw a record 11.93 million candidates signing up this year. (Xinhua/Ming Xing)

An examinee walks out of an exam site of national college entrance exam with her parent in Shuangfeng County of Loudi City, central China's Hunan Province, June 9, 2022. The annual exam, better known as the "gaokao," saw a record 11.93 million candidates signing up this year. (Photo by Li Jianxin/Xinhua)

Examinees run out of an exam site of national college entrance exam in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, June 9, 2022. The annual exam, better known as the "gaokao," saw a record 11.93 million candidates signing up this year. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

(220609) -- YICHANG, June 9, 2022 (Xinhua) -- An examinee runs out of an exam site of national college entrance exam in Yichang, central China's Hubei Province, June 9, 2022. The annual exam, better known as the "gaokao," saw a record 11.93 million candidates signing up this year. (Photo by Wang Huifu/Xinhua)

Examinees run out of an exam site of national college entrance exam in Hengyang, central China's Hunan Province, June 9, 2022. The annual exam, better known as the "gaokao," saw a record 11.93 million candidates signing up this year. (Photo by Cao Zhengping/Xinhua)

Examinees pose for a photo out of an exam site of national college entrance exam in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, June 9, 2022. The annual exam, better known as the "gaokao," saw a record 11.93 million candidates signing up this year. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)

Examinees walk out of an exam site of national college entrance exam in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, June 9, 2022. The annual exam, better known as the "gaokao," saw a record 11.93 million candidates signing up this year. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

Examinees and their teacher celebrate out of an exam site of national college entrance exam in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, June 9, 2022. The annual exam, better known as the "gaokao," saw a record 11.93 million candidates signing up this year. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

An examinee hugs her mother out of an exam site of national college entrance exam in Qinhuangdao City, north China's Hebei Province, June 9, 2022. The annual exam, better known as the "gaokao," saw a record 11.93 million candidates signing up this year. (Photo by Guo Nan/Xinhua)

