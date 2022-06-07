Good luck to students taking 'gaokao' in China

China's national college entrance exam, also known as Gaokao, started Tuesday.

Gaokao is likely to be the most grueling test many Chinese people will take in their lifetime. If you want to know what it's like, just ask someone who went to high school in China and wait for the wave of anxiety to wash over their face.

We wish all students, after more than ten years of hard study, can achieve good scores in the exams and enter their ideal university!

