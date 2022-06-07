Students prepare for national college entrance exam in China

Xinhua

Students go to their examination site to get familiar with the enviroment ahead of the national college entrance exam in Hengyang, central China's Hunan Province, June 6, 2022. A new high of 11.93 million students will take China's national college entrance exam for 2022, also known as "gaokao."

Aside from a postponement in Shanghai due to COVID-19, the exam will be held on June 7 and 8 nationwide. (Photo by Luo Meng/Xinhua)

