China's annual college entrance exam concludes

Xinhua) 09:19, June 09, 2022

An examinee (R) holding a bouquet of flowers leaves an exam site with his mother in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, June 8, 2022.

China's annual college entrance exam concluded on Wednesday in some parts of the country. The exam, also known as the "gaokao," saw a record 11.93 million candidates sign up this year. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

