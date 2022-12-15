China gears up for graduate school entrance exam

Xinhua) 14:00, December 15, 2022

BEIJING, Dec. 14 (Xinhua) -- China has adopted a series of measures to improve preparations for the annual graduate school entrance exam, scheduled for Dec. 24 to 26, amid the coronavirus epidemic, according to the Ministry of Education on Wednesday.

All exam staff and candidates are required to take a nucleic acid test prior to the exam, the ministry said in a statement.

Examination areas and passageways should be designated in a science-based manner and in accordance with COVID-19 prevention requirements. Special exam rooms can be set up for those with a positive nucleic acid test result or abnormal body temperature.

Local education authorities will also cooperate with the police and market supervision departments to ensure a clean exam environment, according to the ministry.

About 4.57 million applicants sat the graduate school entrance examination last year.

