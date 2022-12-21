China's Ningxia sees surging trade with Middle East

YINCHUAN, Dec. 20 (Xinhua) -- China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region saw its trade with the Middle East soar in the first 11 months of 2022, said the customs of its capital city, Yinchuan.

Ningxia's trade volume with the Middle East reached 970 million yuan (about 138.8 million U.S. dollars) from January to November, a 72 percent year-on-year increase. Exports reached 920 million yuan in the same period, up 70.3 percent.

Trade with Türkiye, Israel and Egypt -- Ningxia's three biggest trade partners in the Middle East -- increased to 520 million, 140 million and 110 million yuan respectively.

The bulk of goods sold were chemical products, while photovoltaic panels and chemical fibers also sold well, according to customs officials.

