Argentina sees spike in COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 10:41, December 20, 2022

BUENOS AIRES, Dec. 19 (Xinhua) -- Argentina saw a 129 percent jump in COVID-19 cases in the past week, the Health Ministry said Monday.

Tests detected 62,261 new cases, up from 27,119 registered in the week ending on Dec. 11, data released by the ministry showed.

The latest figure marks the highest number of weekly cases since epidemiological reports began to be issued every seven days starting April 17.

Argentina has registered a total of 9,829,236 COVID-19 cases with 180,080 deaths since the onset of the pandemic.

The ministry's Public Vaccination Monitor reported that so far 119,195,142 COVID vaccine shots have been distributed, and 111,659,740 have been applied.

Since a few days ago, it has become possible for everyone over 18 to receive a fifth dose in Argentina, or a third booster shot.

