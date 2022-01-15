Heat wave sweeps across Argentina
A man waters himself to cool down in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Jan. 13, 2022. A heat wave swept across most parts of Argentina recently. (Photo by Martin Zabala/Xinhua)
A woman holds the fan above her head to block away the sunlight in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Jan. 13, 2022. A heat wave swept across most parts of Argentina recently. (Photo by Martin Zabala/Xinhua)
A worker of the government distributes free bottled water to residents in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Jan. 13, 2022. A heat wave swept across most parts of Argentina recently. (Photo by Martin Zabala/Xinhua)
Workers of the government distribute free bottled water to residents in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Jan. 13, 2022. A heat wave swept across most parts of Argentina recently. (Photo by Martin Zabala/Xinhua)
People play in the water in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Jan. 13, 2022. A heat wave swept across most parts of Argentina recently. (Photo by Martin Zabala/Xinhua)
