Heat wave sweeps across Argentina

Xinhua) 14:47, January 15, 2022

A man waters himself to cool down in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Jan. 13, 2022. A heat wave swept across most parts of Argentina recently. (Photo by Martin Zabala/Xinhua)

A woman holds the fan above her head to block away the sunlight in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Jan. 13, 2022. A heat wave swept across most parts of Argentina recently. (Photo by Martin Zabala/Xinhua)

A worker of the government distributes free bottled water to residents in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Jan. 13, 2022. A heat wave swept across most parts of Argentina recently. (Photo by Martin Zabala/Xinhua)

Workers of the government distribute free bottled water to residents in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Jan. 13, 2022. A heat wave swept across most parts of Argentina recently. (Photo by Martin Zabala/Xinhua)

People play in the water in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Jan. 13, 2022. A heat wave swept across most parts of Argentina recently. (Photo by Martin Zabala/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Meng Bin, Bianji)