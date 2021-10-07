Argentina approves emergency use of China's Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine for children

Xinhua) 10:21, October 07, 2021

Argentina has recently approved the emergency use of COVID-19 vaccine developed by Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinopharm for children aged between three and 11.

The country's health minister Carla Vizzotti made the announcement last week. There are approximately 6 million children in that age group.

Vizzotti also noted Argentina plans to finish vaccinating people aged over three years old by the end of this year.

Education officials said they expect the move to help resume in-person learning in Argentina.

Argentina has reported more than 5 million COVID-19 cases and at least 115,000 deaths.

