Independiente hit by COVID-19 ahead of Copa Sudamericana debut

Xinhua) 15:44, April 21, 2021

BUENOS AIRES, April 20 (Xinhua) -- Argentina's Independiente will be missing four key players in their opening Copa Sudamericana group match against Bolivian side Guabira because of a COVID-19 outbreak.

Defender Juan Manuel Insaurralde is the latest player to be diagnosed with the virus and, like teammates Pablo Hernandez, Lucas Gonzalez, and Adrian Arregui, the 36-year-old has been ordered to self-isolate.

"These are difficult days. We have had a lot of infected players and every time we have a test we wonder how many more cases there will be," midfielder Andres Roa told reporters on Tuesday.

"We hope the situation can improve soon both at the club and in the country as a whole," the Colombian added.

The comments came just before Independiente's squad departed Buenos Aires on a flight to the eastern Bolivian city of Santa Cruz, where El Rojo is due to face Guabira on Wednesday.

In total, 17 Independiente players, coaches, and staff have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past week.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)