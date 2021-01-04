Argentina's president expresses concern over spike in COVID-19 cases

BUENOS AIRES, Jan. 3 (Xinhua) -- Argentinean President Alberto Fernandez on Sunday expressed concern over the rapid growth of COVID-19 cases in the country and urged citizens, especially young people, to observe prevention measures.

"The vaccine will give us, as the months go by, immunity, but in the meantime, we cannot play with fire, because the virus is circulating," Fernandez said during an event in the town of Chapadmalal.

The president told the Telam news agency that "individual responsibility" was necessary and warned that "the pandemic continues to plague the homeland."

"People aren't being careful and those who are most neglected are our young people. I know that for many, going to a dance is nice, playing soccer is nice, everything is nice, unless there is a virus around. I want to call on everyone to think; the pandemic is not over," he said.

Between Dec. 31 and Jan. 2, the country registered 20,906 new COVID-19 infections, for a total of 1,634,834 cases, as well as another 212 deaths, bringing the death toll to 43,375.

The preventive and mandatory social distancing measures that were mandated by the government to slow the pandemic will last until the end of this month, with authorities concerned over crowded gatherings and clandestine parties.