Home>>
Argentina registers 12,936 new COVID-19 cases
(Xinhua) 15:14, March 27, 2021
Argentina registered 12,936 new COVID-19 infections on Friday, bringing the national tally to 2,291,051 cases.
According to a Health Ministry report, another 143 deaths were registered in the same period, taking the death toll to 55,235.
The province of Buenos Aires led all areas with 5,686 cases on Friday, bringing its total to 959,526.
The Argentine government has extended COVID-19 social distancing measures until April 9.
(Web editor: Liu Ning, Bianji)
Photos
Related Stories
- Xi calls for closer partnership with Argentina
- Argentina's president expresses concern over spike in COVID-19 cases
- Argentina authorizes use of AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19
- With new railway agreements, China helps Argentina strengthen connectivity
- Chinese companies, Argentina further railway cooperation with four new deals
- Maradona "eternal," says Messi
- Argentina declares 3 days of mourning for Maradona
- Solar park built by Chinese companies helps promote economic development in Argentina
- Feature: China-Argentina cooperation guarantees smooth rail services amid pandemic
- Chinese ride-hailing giant DiDi starts operation in Argentina
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.