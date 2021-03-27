Video: We Are China

Argentina registers 12,936 new COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 15:14, March 27, 2021

Argentina registered 12,936 new COVID-19 infections on Friday, bringing the national tally to 2,291,051 cases.

According to a Health Ministry report, another 143 deaths were registered in the same period, taking the death toll to 55,235.

The province of Buenos Aires led all areas with 5,686 cases on Friday, bringing its total to 959,526.

The Argentine government has extended COVID-19 social distancing measures until April 9.

