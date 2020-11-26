Argentina declares 3 days of mourning for Maradona

BUENOS AIRES, Nov. 25 (Xinhua) -- Argentina's government on Wednesday declared three days of national mourning for the death of football legend Diego Armando Maradona, the office of the presidency said.

"The President of the Nation will decree three days of national mourning from the day (of his death)," according to the statement.

Maradona died Wednesday due to cardiorespiratory arrest at his home in the Tigre district on the northern outskirts of the capital Buenos Aires.

The former star player and coach, most recently of the Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata football team, underwent surgery following a stroke in early November.

On October 30, Maradona celebrated his 60th birthday.