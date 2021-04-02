New batch of Sinopharm vaccines to bolster Argentina's vaccination drive

Xinhua) 14:26, April 02, 2021

BEIJING, April 2 (Xinhua) -- The following are the updates on the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

- - - -

BUENOS AIRES -- A second batch of China's Sinopharm vaccines arrived in Argentina's capital Buenos Aires on Thursday to strengthen the country's mass inoculation campaign against COVID-19.

Argentine Health Minister Carla Vizzotti received the shipment at the Ezeiza international airport, located south of the Argentine capital.

- - - -

SAO PAULO -- Brazil recorded 91,097 new COVID-19 infections and 3,769 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking its nationwide tallies to 12,839,844 and 325,284, respectively, the Health Ministry said on Thursday.

In March, 66,868 people died of COVID-19 in the Latin America's largest and most populous country.

- - - -

ADDIS ABABA -- Ethiopia registered 2,372 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 208,961 as of Thursday evening, the country's Ministry of Health said.

Meanwhile, 22 new deaths from the virus were reported across the country, bringing the national death toll to 2,890, said the ministry.

- - - -

SEOUL -- South Korea reported 558 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Thursday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 104,194.

The daily caseload was slightly up from 551 in the previous day, staying above 500 for three straight days.

