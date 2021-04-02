First batch of COVID-19 vaccines purchased from China arrives in Azerbaijan

Xinhua) 14:06, April 02, 2021

A staff member unloads the newly-arrived vaccines, manufactured by China's biopharmaceutical company Sinovac Biotech, at the airport in Baku, Azerbaijan, April 1, 2021. Azerbaijan on Thursday received the first batch of COVID-19 vaccines it has purchased from China as part of efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19. (Photo by Tofik Babayev/Xinhua)

BAKU, April 1 (Xinhua) -- Azerbaijan on Thursday received the first batch of COVID-19 vaccines it has purchased from China as part of efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The newly-arrived vaccines, manufactured by China's biopharmaceutical company Sinovac Biotech, have been introduced by the Azerbaijani authorities for mass vaccination against COVID-19.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, Chinese Ambassador to Azerbaijan Guo Min said China and Azerbaijan have been supporting each other in the COVID-19 pandemic, expressing hope that the Chinese vaccines would help Azerbaijan beat the virus at an early date, and restore economic and social development.

The Chinese ambassador added that China will donate another batch of COVID-19 vaccines to Azerbaijan soon, reaffirming Beijing's readiness to strengthen cooperation with Baku in the fight against the pandemic.

Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Ramiz Hasanov and Deputy Health Minister Viktor Gasimov thanked China for its help to Azerbaijan amid the pandemic, speaking highly of China's adherence to multilateralism.

The Azerbaijani government and its people trust Chinese vaccines, they said, adding that the country is willing to strengthen cooperation with China in the global fight against the pandemic, raising bilateral relations to a new level.

In the past 24 hours, Azerbaijan has registered 2,237 new cases, bringing its total to 261,713, according to the country's Operational Headquarters for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)