Temporary COVID-19 vaccination site set up at university in Hunan
(Xinhua) 09:57, April 02, 2021
A student receives a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a temporary inoculation site at Hunan University of Science and Technology in Xiangtan, central China's Hunan Province, April 1, 2021. Recently, Xiangtan Central Hospital has set up a temporary inoculation site for COVID-19 vaccination at Hunan University of Science and Technology. The inoculation site is divided into two areas with 20 inoculation tables, which can vaccinate 20 people at the same time. The hospital plans to vaccinate more than 40,000 teachers and students. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)
