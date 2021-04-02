Languages

Friday, April 02, 2021

People receive Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine in West Bank city of Nablus

(Xinhua) 10:13, April 02, 2021

A health worker prepares Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine during a vaccination campaign in the West Bank city of Nablus, on April 1, 2021. China on Monday handed over a batch of donated Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccines to Palestine to support its nationwide fight against the pandemic. (Photo by Ayman Nobani/Xinhua)


