People receive Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine in West Bank city of Nablus

Xinhua) 10:13, April 02, 2021

A health worker prepares Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine during a vaccination campaign in the West Bank city of Nablus, on April 1, 2021. China on Monday handed over a batch of donated Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccines to Palestine to support its nationwide fight against the pandemic. (Photo by Ayman Nobani/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)