Argentina's COVID-19 cases top 3 million

Xinhua) 10:04, May 03, 2021

Argentina reported 11,394 new COVID-19 cases and 156 new deaths over the past 24 hours, bringing the nationwide caseload and death toll to 3,005,259 and 64,252 respectively, its health ministry reported Sunday.

A total of 2,676,197 patients have so far recovered from the disease and 264,810 cases remain active, the ministry said.

Nationwide, the bed occupancy rate has reached 68.1 percent with 5,371 patients currently being hospitalized in intensive care units (ICUs).

So far, more than 8 million doses of vaccines have been administered since the country began its vaccination campaign on Dec. 29, 2020.

Authorities have recently extended nighttime mobility restrictions in the Buenos Aires Metropolitan Region until May 21 in addition to ordering the closure of bars and restaurants between 11:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. local time.

Meanwhile, social, preventive, and mandatory distancing measures will also stay in place until May 21.

