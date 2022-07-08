China, Argentina agree to strengthen coordination, Belt and Road cooperation

Xinhua) 11:11, July 08, 2022

BALI, Indonesia, July 8 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Argentine Foreign Minister Santiago Cafiero have pledged to strengthen coordination and increase cooperation on building the Belt and Road between their countries.

They met Thursday on the sidelines of the Group of 20 (G20) foreign ministers' meeting held in Bali, Indonesia.

During the meeting, Wang said the solid mutual trust and friendship established between the two heads of state have provided strategic guidance for developing bilateral relations, adding that China appreciates Argentina's adherence to friendliness towards China.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries, and China is willing to work with Argentina to advance the high-quality construction of the Belt and Road, helping accelerate their respective development and revitalization, Wang said.

Wang said that both sides should take the opportunity of the 2022 Year of China-Argentina Friendship and Cooperation to increase mutual understanding to cement the popular support for bilateral friendship for the sake of bilateral pragmatic cooperation in the next 50 years.

Wang noted that the Chinese side understands and supports Argentina in maintaining its territorial sovereignty and national dignity, and will stand firmly with the Argentine side on issues concerning each other's core interests.

Both as important emerging markets, China and Argentina share extensive consensus and common interests on international and regional affairs, Wang said, adding that China is willing to join efforts with Argentina in practicing true multilateralism, maintaining basic norms governing international relations and safeguarding international fairness and justice.

Argentina and China enjoy a long history of friendship, Cafiero said, noting that the Argentine side admires China's development achievements and appreciates China for its support for Argentina in safeguarding the sovereignty over the Malvinas Islands.

He stressed that Argentina firmly pursues the one-China policy and hopes to enhance the synergy with the Belt and Road Initiative, make better use of the bilateral cooperation mechanism and chart the course for the next 50 years of bilateral cooperation.

Argentina speaks highly of China's important leading role in advancing global development and appreciates China for inviting Argentina to the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) leaders' meetings, Cafiero said, voicing his country's readiness to strengthen the synergy with the BRICS mechanism.

He said Argentina appreciates China for taking an objective position on international affairs and appealing for a ceasefire to give peace a chance.

The Argentine side is willing to work with China to strengthen South-South Cooperation, uphold multilateralism and safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of emerging markets, Cafiero said.

Both sides exchanged views on China-Latin America cooperation and agreed to boost communication and coordination, so as to help Latin America address the spillover effect of the Ukraine situation.

Wang expressed China's support for Argentina in assuming the pro tempore presidency of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States, saying China is ready to join hands with Argentina to build the China-Latin America community with a share future featuring equality, mutual benefit, innovation, openness and people-centered wellbeing.

