"Guardrails" for China-U.S. relations are three joint communiques: FM spokesperson

Xinhua) 10:30, July 08, 2022

BEIJING, July 7 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson on Thursday responded to recent U.S. statements on the need for "guardrails" on China-U.S. relations, pointing out that the "guardrails" of China-U.S. relations are the three China-U.S. joint communiques.

According to media report, a U.S. State Department official said that a critical objective of the upcoming meeting between Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is to reinforce the guardrails in bilateral relations and add stability to the relationship.

Spokesperson Zhao Lijian told a regular news briefing that China-U.S. relationship is the most important bilateral relationship in the world. As the world's top two economies and permanent members of the UN Security Council, the two countries must make the relationship work and not mess it up, Zhao said.

The two sides need to uphold the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation and bring the bilateral relations back to the track of sound and steady development. The United States needs to abide by the provisions in the joint communiques and the commitments it has made to China, Zhao added.

