China, Indonesia vow to push for pragmatic, constructive dialogues within G20

Xinhua) 09:57, July 08, 2022

BALI, Indonesia, July 7 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said here on Thursday that China is willing to work with Indonesia to push for rational, pragmatic and constructive interactions and dialogues within the framework of the Group of 20 (G20).

At a meeting with Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi, whose country holds the rotating G20 presidency, Wang said China firmly supports Indonesia in hosting the G20 meetings this year.

China appreciates Indonesia for upholding an objective position and the principle of equal sovereignty in dealing with international affairs, maintaining normal communication of the international community and safeguarding solidarity within the G20, he said.

China is ready to join hands with Indonesia to make the voices of developing countries and emerging economies heard, and oppose the Cold War mentality and the confrontation of camps, Wang added.

For her part, Retno said Indonesia attaches utmost importance to the significant role of China in the G20. Indonesia is urging all sides to show solidarity, focus on post-pandemic economic recovery and jointly meet daunting challenges, she said.

Speaking highly of the positive momentum in the development of bilateral ties and the results of their practical cooperation, the two sides stressed the need to jointly make preparations for high-level exchanges, so as to inject strong impetus into the development of the China-Indonesia relations.

Both sides agreed to take the first year of the China-ASEAN comprehensive strategic partnership as an opportunity to promote the steady and long-term development of the China-ASEAN relations.

Wang stressed that China firmly supports the ASEAN centrality and the effective regional cooperation framework with ASEAN at its core. China stands ready to work with ASEAN to build a closer community with a shared future, oppose any resurgence of the Cold War mentality and bloc politics in the region, and jointly safeguard regional peace and stability.

The two sides also exchanged views on the China-U.S. relations, the Russia-Ukraine conflict and other issues.

Wang is here to attend the G20 foreign ministers' meeting on Thursday and Friday. He is on an Asia tour, which takes him to Myanmar, Thailand, the Philippines, Indonesia and Malaysia.

