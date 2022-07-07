Chinese immigration authorities capture 1,461 involved in border-related crimes
BEIJING, July 7 (Xinhua) -- A total of 1,461 suspects have been captured by Chinese immigration authorities for jeopardizing the country's national border and frontier management, the National Immigration Administration said Thursday.
The suspects were accused of conducting criminal activities including organizing illegal immigration, transporting illegal immigrants, or illegally providing credentials for crossing the border, among others.
The suspects were apprehended in a special law enforcement campaign launched by the country's Ministry of Public Security on June 25. According to the administration, as of Wednesday, 735 related criminal cases were solved during the campaign, and 21 criminal gangs involved in such crimes were busted.
Since the initiation of the 100-day campaign, immigration authorities across China have been coordinating their efforts to enhance border control and crack down on cross-border criminal activities. The administration vowed to further advance relevant law enforcement and continue ensuring safety, stability and order in border regions.
