Chinese premier stresses implementing macro policies, promoting reform and opening-up

Xinhua) 08:45, July 08, 2022

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, presides over a symposium with leading officials of the coastal provincial regions, in southeast China's Fujian Province, July 7, 2022.

Li on Thursday stressed implementing macro policies and promoting reform and opening-up, and encouraged coastal provincial-level regions in southeast China to play a pivotal role in stabilizing the economy. (Xinhua/Li Tao)

FUZHOU, July 7 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Thursday stressed implementing macro policies and promoting reform and opening-up, and encouraged coastal provincial-level regions in southeast China to play a pivotal role in stabilizing the economy.

Li, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during a symposium with leading officials of five coastal provincial regions, including Fujian, Guangdong and Shanghai.

China's economic operation has been through an unusual journey since the start of this year, the premier said. He stressed that the foundation for recovery is still unstable and called for more hard work to stabilize the economy.

The country should give play to the initiative of the central and local governments, coordinate efforts of macro policy implementation with the deepening of reform, help market entities recover and grow, stabilize employment and prices, and keep the economy running within a reasonable range, Li said.

China's economic recovery is at a critical point now, Li noted. He urged efforts to further unclog bottlenecks in industrial and supply chains and steer the economy back on track as soon as possible.

National policies aimed at helping enterprises should be implemented, and more supportive policies should be rolled out, the premier said.

Highlighting continuous efforts to deepen reform, Li said the country should further streamline administration and delegate power, improve regulation and upgrade services, while continuing to improve the business environment and further stimulating market vitality and social creativity.

Li also underlined the significance of opening-up to China's economic and social development, pledging to remain committed to expanding opening-up.

China will continue to promote reform and development through opening-up, stabilize foreign trade and foreign investment, and better participate in international competition and cooperation through high-level opening-up, Li said.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, presides over a symposium with leading officials of the coastal provincial regions, in southeast China's Fujian Province, July 7, 2022.

Li on Thursday stressed implementing macro policies and promoting reform and opening-up, and encouraged coastal provincial-level regions in southeast China to play a pivotal role in stabilizing the economy. (Xinhua/Li Tao)

(Web editor: Sheng Chuyi, Liang Jun)