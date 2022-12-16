China pledges to deliver more benefits

By ZHANG YUNBI (China Daily) 16:48, December 16, 2022

China will stay committed to its fundamental national policy of opening-up, pursue its strategy of opening-up based on a win-win approach and stay true to the right path that features economic globalization, President Xi Jinping said.

Xi made the pledge on Wednesday when delivering a written speech to the opening ceremony of the 15th China-Latin America Entrepreneurs Summit.

China will continue to provide fresh opportunities for the world by advancing its new development, promoting the building of an open world economy, and delivering more benefits to the people of all countries, including Latin American and Caribbean countries, he said.

China-Latin America relations have entered a new era of equality, mutual benefit, innovation, openness and shared benefits, Xi noted.

Since its founding 15 years ago, the summit, which focuses on serving enterprises, has played an important role in bolstering China-Latin America economic and trade cooperation, as well as deepening bilateral people-to-people exchanges, he added.

The business community is a promising player in China-Latin America practical cooperation, and it is both a builder and a beneficiary of the development of bilateral ties, Xi said.

It is hoped that the business community will continue to uphold the entrepreneurial spirit featuring resilience, as well as promote open development, lead innovative development and practice shared development, Xi said.

It is expected to make further and greater contributions to promoting the building of the China-Latin America and Caribbean community with a shared future, according to Xi.

Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso attended the opening ceremony and delivered a speech.

