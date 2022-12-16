Home>>
Who Xi met during his visit to Saudi Arabia
(People's Daily App) 16:39, December 16, 2022
Chinese President Xi Jinping held bilateral meetings with Arab leaders in Riyad, Saudi Arabia, from December 7 to December 10. See who Xi met.
(Produced by Sun Tianren, Wang Xiangyu and Di Jingyuan)
