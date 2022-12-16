The bustling vibes in China: Aerial Shanghai after COVID-19 restrictions eased

CGTN) 16:36, December 16, 2022

Recently, many cities across China have gradually optimized and adjusted their epidemic prevention and control measures and organized the resumption of work and production.

On December 8, the Office of the Shanghai Leading Group for Epidemic Prevention and Control announced measures to further optimize and adjust the epidemic prevention and control, saying that except for places with special epidemic prevention requirements, other public places, including airtight entertainment and dining venues will no longer check for negative COVID-19 results. What does life here look like after restrictions were optimized? Click the video to know morel.

