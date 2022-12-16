Chinese mainland reports 2,091 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 11:33, December 16, 2022

BEIJING, Dec. 16 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Thursday reported 2,091 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said Friday.

A total of 2,145 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the mainland on Thursday, said the commission in its daily report.

Thursday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll at 5,235.

