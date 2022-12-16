Home>>
Chinese mainland reports 2,091 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases
(Xinhua) 11:33, December 16, 2022
BEIJING, Dec. 16 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Thursday reported 2,091 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said Friday.
A total of 2,145 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the mainland on Thursday, said the commission in its daily report.
Thursday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll at 5,235.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China conducts survey on population most susceptible to COVID-19 infections
- China steps up protecting vulnerable groups amid COVID-19 response optimization
- Second COVID booster available for eligible people
- Asymptomatic case tally no longer released
- Commentary: China's COVID policy optimization to propel global economic growth
- China launches second COVID-19 booster shot
- Beijing rushes to meet surging demand for medications
- Chinese mainland reports 2,249 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases
- Beijing resumes group tours, flights, and hotel services
- Few elderly Chinese people report adverse reactions from COVID-19 vaccination
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.