People visit flea market in Beirut, Lebanon

Xinhua) 10:22, December 12, 2022

A woman visits a flea market in Beirut, Lebanon, Dec. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Zongya)

A vendor sells handmade Christmas items and decorations at a flea market in Beirut, Lebanon, Dec. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Zongya)

Handmade stools are seen at a flea market in Beirut, Lebanon, Dec. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Zongya)

A woman does needlework at her stall in a flea market in Beirut, Lebanon, Dec. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Zongya)

Vintage items are seen at a flea market in Beirut, Lebanon, Dec. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Zongya)

