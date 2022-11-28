Home>>
Sunset view in Beirut, Lebanon
(Xinhua) 10:09, November 28, 2022
A couple walk at sunset on the beach of the Mediterranean Sea in Beirut, Lebanon, on Nov. 26, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Zongya)
Two young men play football at sunset on the beach of the Mediterranean Sea in Beirut, Lebanon, on Nov. 26, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Zongya)
