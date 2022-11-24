Chinese defense minister delivers speech at 9th ASEAN Defense Ministers' Meeting Plus in Cambodia

Xinhua) 09:38, November 24, 2022

Chinese State Councilor and Defense Minister Wei Fenghe (C) delivers a speech at the 9th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Defense Ministers' Meeting Plus in Siem Reap, Cambodia, Nov. 23, 2022. (Photo by Li Xiaowei/Xinhua)

SIEM REAP, Cambodia, Nov. 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Defense Minister Wei Fenghe on Wednesday delivered a speech at the 9th ASEAN Defense Ministers' Meeting Plus (ADMM-Plus) here in northwest Cambodia's Siem Reap province.

Wei said the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC), which has recently successfully closed, drew up a grand blueprint for building a great modern socialist country in all respects.

He added that under the leadership of the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core, China will strive to promote Chinese modernization, and the goal of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation will surely be realized.

Wei said that at present, world peace and development are facing major challenges, and that building a community with a shared future for mankind is the right choice as the globe's future lies with it.

He said all countries should unite rather than split, and should be fair rather than overbearing, open rather than closed, and mutually beneficial rather than self-interested, in order to build a regional order that addresses the concerns and meets the interests of all parties.

Wei said that China has always been committed to strengthening stability and providing positive energy to the world.

He added that China's peaceful development will surely provide new opportunities for global common development, and play a constructive role in maintaining world peace and stability.

The Chinese military is a force for peace, and is willing to continue to contribute to world peace together with the militaries of other countries, Wei said, adding that China does not covet the interests of other countries, but it stands rock-firm in defending its own interests.

The Chinese military is confident in and capable of defeating all invading enemies, he said.

Pointing out that the security situation in the Asia-Pacific region remains stable, but with worrying factors, Wei said the defense departments of various countries should maintain ASEAN centrality, implement the Global Security Initiative, seek to focus on practical cooperation, and work together to build a strong regional security barrier.

The 9th ADMM-Plus discussed and adopted a joint declaration on defense cooperation to strengthen solidarity for a harmonized security.

During the meeting, Wei met respectively with the defense ministers of a number of countries including the United States, Vietnam, Laos, Australia, New Zealand and South Korea, as well as with Russia's deputy defense minister, exchanging views on promoting military cooperation and issues of common concern.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)