Featured commodities from ASEAN countries attract visitors at China-ASEAN Expo
Visitors buy Thai snacks during the 19th China-ASEAN Expo in Nanning, capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 18, 2022. The 19th China-ASEAN Expo, scheduled for Sept. 16 to 19 in Nanning, has attracted a total of 1,653 enterprises to its offline event. A wide range of featured commodities from ASEAN countries have caught visitors' eyes during the expo. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)
An exhibitor presents dried mango from Thailand during the 19th China-ASEAN Expo in Nanning, capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 18, 2022. The 19th China-ASEAN Expo, scheduled for Sept. 16 to 19 in Nanning, has attracted a total of 1,653 enterprises to its offline event. A wide range of featured commodities from ASEAN countries have caught visitors' eyes during the expo. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)
Visitors buy commodities from Laos during the 19th China-ASEAN Expo in Nanning, capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 18, 2022. The 19th China-ASEAN Expo, scheduled for Sept. 16 to 19 in Nanning, has attracted a total of 1,653 enterprises to its offline event. A wide range of featured commodities from ASEAN countries have caught visitors' eyes during the expo. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)
Visitors taste Thai cuisine during the 19th China-ASEAN Expo in Nanning, capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 18, 2022. The 19th China-ASEAN Expo, scheduled for Sept. 16 to 19 in Nanning, has attracted a total of 1,653 enterprises to its offline event. A wide range of featured commodities from ASEAN countries have caught visitors' eyes during the expo. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)
Visitors buy edible bird's nests from Malaysia during the 19th China-ASEAN Expo in Nanning, capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 18, 2022. The 19th China-ASEAN Expo, scheduled for Sept. 16 to 19 in Nanning, has attracted a total of 1,653 enterprises to its offline event. A wide range of featured commodities from ASEAN countries have caught visitors' eyes during the expo. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)
Coffee products are pictured during the 19th China-ASEAN Expo in Nanning, capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 18, 2022. The 19th China-ASEAN Expo, scheduled for Sept. 16 to 19 in Nanning, has attracted a total of 1,653 enterprises to its offline event. A wide range of featured commodities from ASEAN countries have caught visitors' eyes during the expo. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)
Visitors buy perfume from Laos during the 19th China-ASEAN Expo in Nanning, capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 18, 2022. The 19th China-ASEAN Expo, scheduled for Sept. 16 to 19 in Nanning, has attracted a total of 1,653 enterprises to its offline event. A wide range of featured commodities from ASEAN countries have caught visitors' eyes during the expo. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)
A live streamer presents slippers from Vietnam during the 19th China-ASEAN Expo in Nanning, capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 18, 2022. The 19th China-ASEAN Expo, scheduled for Sept. 16 to 19 in Nanning, has attracted a total of 1,653 enterprises to its offline event. A wide range of featured commodities from ASEAN countries have caught visitors' eyes during the expo. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)
Visitors buy commodities from Vietnam during the 19th China-ASEAN Expo in Nanning, capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 18, 2022. The 19th China-ASEAN Expo, scheduled for Sept. 16 to 19 in Nanning, has attracted a total of 1,653 enterprises to its offline event. A wide range of featured commodities from ASEAN countries have caught visitors' eyes during the expo. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)
An exhibitor from Ghana plays drum at the Belt and Road International Pavilion during the 19th China-ASEAN Expo in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 18, 2022. The 19th China-ASEAN Expo, scheduled for Sept. 16 to 19 in Nanning, has attracted a total of 1,653 enterprises to its offline event. A wide range of featured exhibits from countries along the Belt and Road have caught visitors' eyes during the expo. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)
Visitors select carpets from Belarus at the Belt and Road International Pavilion during the 19th China-ASEAN Expo in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 18, 2022. The 19th China-ASEAN Expo, scheduled for Sept. 16 to 19 in Nanning, has attracted a total of 1,653 enterprises to its offline event. A wide range of featured exhibits from countries along the Belt and Road have caught visitors' eyes during the expo. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)
Visitors select commodities from Nepal at the Belt and Road International Pavilion during the 19th China-ASEAN Expo in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 18, 2022. The 19th China-ASEAN Expo, scheduled for Sept. 16 to 19 in Nanning, has attracted a total of 1,653 enterprises to its offline event. A wide range of featured exhibits from countries along the Belt and Road have caught visitors' eyes during the expo. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)
Visitors taste wine products from France at the Belt and Road International Pavilion during the 19th China-ASEAN Expo in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 18, 2022. The 19th China-ASEAN Expo, scheduled for Sept. 16 to 19 in Nanning, has attracted a total of 1,653 enterprises to its offline event. A wide range of featured exhibits from countries along the Belt and Road have caught visitors' eyes during the expo. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)
People visit the Belt and Road International Pavilion during the 19th China-ASEAN Expo in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 18, 2022. The 19th China-ASEAN Expo, scheduled for Sept. 16 to 19 in Nanning, has attracted a total of 1,653 enterprises to its offline event. A wide range of featured exhibits from countries along the Belt and Road have caught visitors' eyes during the expo. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)
Visitors select jade bracelets at the Belt and Road International Pavilion during the 19th China-ASEAN Expo in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 18, 2022. The 19th China-ASEAN Expo, scheduled for Sept. 16 to 19 in Nanning, has attracted a total of 1,653 enterprises to its offline event. A wide range of featured exhibits from countries along the Belt and Road have caught visitors' eyes during the expo. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)
Photos
