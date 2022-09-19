Featured commodities from ASEAN countries attract visitors at China-ASEAN Expo

Xinhua) 08:47, September 19, 2022

Visitors buy Thai snacks during the 19th China-ASEAN Expo in Nanning, capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 18, 2022. The 19th China-ASEAN Expo, scheduled for Sept. 16 to 19 in Nanning, has attracted a total of 1,653 enterprises to its offline event. A wide range of featured commodities from ASEAN countries have caught visitors' eyes during the expo. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

An exhibitor presents dried mango from Thailand during the 19th China-ASEAN Expo in Nanning, capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 18, 2022.

Visitors buy commodities from Laos during the 19th China-ASEAN Expo in Nanning, capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 18, 2022.

Visitors taste Thai cuisine during the 19th China-ASEAN Expo in Nanning, capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 18, 2022.

Visitors buy edible bird's nests from Malaysia during the 19th China-ASEAN Expo in Nanning, capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 18, 2022.

Coffee products are pictured during the 19th China-ASEAN Expo in Nanning, capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 18, 2022.

Visitors buy perfume from Laos during the 19th China-ASEAN Expo in Nanning, capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 18, 2022.

A live streamer presents slippers from Vietnam during the 19th China-ASEAN Expo in Nanning, capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 18, 2022.

Visitors buy commodities from Vietnam during the 19th China-ASEAN Expo in Nanning, capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 18, 2022.

An exhibitor from Ghana plays drum at the Belt and Road International Pavilion during the 19th China-ASEAN Expo in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 18, 2022.

Visitors select carpets from Belarus at the Belt and Road International Pavilion during the 19th China-ASEAN Expo in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 18, 2022.

Visitors select commodities from Nepal at the Belt and Road International Pavilion during the 19th China-ASEAN Expo in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 18, 2022.

Visitors taste wine products from France at the Belt and Road International Pavilion during the 19th China-ASEAN Expo in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 18, 2022.

People visit the Belt and Road International Pavilion during the 19th China-ASEAN Expo in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 18, 2022.

Visitors select jade bracelets at the Belt and Road International Pavilion during the 19th China-ASEAN Expo in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 18, 2022.

