Chinese FM stresses role of ASEAN-centered cooperation platform

Xinhua) 14:01, August 06, 2022

PHNOM PENH, Aug. 6 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi stressed here on Friday the role of the ASEAN-centered cooperation platform in maintaining peace, stability and development in the Asia-Pacific region.

Addressing the 29th ASEAN regional forum foreign ministers' meeting in phnom Penh, Cambodia, Wang said under the current circumstances, the aspirations of regional countries for maintaining peace and stability and for promoting common security do not change, their appeals to speed up economic recovery and achieve sustainable development do not change, and their spirit of seeking solidarity and cooperation, and pulling together to tide over the difficult times does not change.

Wang made three proposals to give full play to the role of the ASEAN-centered cooperation platform in maintaining peace, stability and development in the Asia-Pacific region.

First, truly abiding by the United Nations Charter and international law. Regional countries should maintain the international system with the United Nations at its core and uphold the international order underpinned by international law, instead of imposing the so-called "house rules" of an individual country or a bloc of countries on other states to coerce them into taking sides.

Second, taking into account the interests of every party. Wang called for unity, mutual support, and providing more global public goods.

In the pursuit of its own interests, Wang said, one country should respect the development needs of other countries and boost the region's common progress while achieving its own growth.

The Chinese side opposes some major countries blindly pushing unilateralism, still less accepts illegal acts of sanction and suppression, Wang noted.

Third, promoting common security. Wang called on countries to heed and respect the legitimate security concerns of others and to jointly safeguard regional peace and stability, so as to achieve true security.

Wang said China welcomes the participation of various parties in the Global Security Initiative, their efforts to implement the concept of common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security, and their commitment to resolve differences and disputes through dialogue and consultation.

(Web editor: Liang Jun, Bianji)