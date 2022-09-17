China and ASEAN boost friendly exchanges and cooperation

The 2022 ASEAN-China Fair was jointly held by the ASEAN-China Centre (ACC) and Beijing People’s Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries (BPAFFC) in Beijing on September 14, 2022.

Chen Dehai, Secretary-General of the ASEAN-China Centre, delivers his remarks at the 2022 ASEAN-China Fair in Beijing, September 14, 2022. (Photo provided by the ASEAN-China Centre)

2022 marks the 31st anniversary of ASEAN-China dialogue relations, the 55th anniversary of the establishment of ASEAN and the first year of the ASEAN-China Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Chen Dehai, Secretary-General of ACC, stated in his remarks that the ACC will continue to implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of ASEAN Member States (AMS) and China, pave the way for deepening friendly exchanges and practical cooperation between the two sides in various fields, promote mutual understanding, bring hearts closer, and make greater contributions to building an ASEAN-China friendly home together.

Fang Hong, Deputy Director-General of the Department of Asian Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China, delivers her remarks at the 2022 ASEAN-China Fair in Beijing, September 14 2022. (People’s Daily Online/Zhong Wenxing)

Fang Hong, Deputy Director-General of the Department of Asian Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China, noted in her remarks that standing at a new historical starting point, the China-ASEAN Comprehensive Strategic Partnership has gotten off to a good start with strong momentum. “Looking into the future, China stands ready to work with ASEAN to strengthen solidarity and coordination, deepen mutually beneficial cooperation and create a model of common development, so as to jointly uphold regional peace and stability, and build an even closer China-ASEAN community with a shared future,” she said.

Dino Kusnadi, Deputy Chief of Mission of the Embassy of Indonesia in China delivers his remarks at the 2022 ASEAN-China Fair in Beijing, September 14, 2022. (Photo provided by the ASEAN-China Centre)

Dino Kusnadi, Deputy Chief of the Mission of the Embassy of Indonesia in China, said that ACC places a great emphasis on cultural exchanges and has played a crucial role in the intensive development of ASEAN-China dialogue relations, adding that “ASEAN will continue to support ACC in playing an active role in promoting ASEAN-China relations.”

About 120 diplomats from the embassies of AMS in China, representatives of relevant ministries, organizations, universities, companies and media attended the event.

Photo taken on September 14, 2022, shows Huimin clay figurines, a national intangible culture heritage originated from Huimin County, east China’s Shandong Province, displayed at the 2022 ASEAN-China Fair in Beijing. (People’s Daily Online/Zhong Wenxing)

Children perform martial arts at the 2022 ASEAN-China Fair in Beijing, September 14, 2022. (Photo provided by the ASEAN-China Centre)

An international student from Indonesia sings a song at the 2022 ASEAN-China Fair in Beijing, September 14, 2022. (People’s Daily Online/Zhong Wenxing)

Photo taken on September 14, 2022, shows the performance staged by the Malaysian embassy at the 2022 ASEAN-China Fair in Beijing. (People’s Daily Online/Zhong Wenxing)

