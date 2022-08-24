Chinese vice premier calls for enhancing China-ASEAN education cooperation

Xinhua) 08:46, August 24, 2022

Photo taken on Aug. 23, 2022 shows the main venue of the 2022 China-ASEAN Education Cooperation Week in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province.

Chinese Vice Premier Sun Chunlan addressed the opening ceremony of the 2022 China-ASEAN Education Cooperation Week via video link on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

GUIYANG, Aug. 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Sun Chunlan on Tuesday called on China and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) countries to enhance exchanges and cooperation in education to inject new impetus into the China-ASEAN relationship.

Sun made the remarks via video link at the opening ceremony of the 2022 China-ASEAN Education Cooperation Week, which was held in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province.

The mechanism of China-ASEAN Education Cooperation Week has yielded fruitful results in personnel exchanges, educational exchanges and scientific research coordination since it was established 15 years ago, Sun said, adding that it has become the most representative inter-governmental educational cooperation platform between the two sides.

Sun said that China stands ready to work with the ASEAN countries to plan an education development vision of cooperation for 2030 on the new starting point and expand participants and cooperation scope.

Sun noted China is willing to improve educational connectivity with the ASEAN countries, deepen people-to-people and cultural exchanges, and promote China-ASEAN educational cooperation to be more innovative, inclusive and sustainable, so as to inject new impetus into the China-ASEAN relationship.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)