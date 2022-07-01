China, ASEAN form indivisible security community: spokesperson

BEIJING, June 30 (Xinhua) -- China and ASEAN are an indivisible security community, a Chinese defense spokesperson said Thursday.

Tan Kefei, the spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense, made the remarks when commenting on the 13th China-ASEAN Defense Ministers' Informal Meeting held via video link on June 22.

The ASEAN appreciated China's respect for its key role in regional cooperation, and was willing to further strengthen defense and security cooperation with China to jointly maintain regional peace, stability and sustainable development, Tan said.

Noting the progress and achievements on China-ASEAN friendly cooperation over the past 30 years, Tan said the Chinese military is ready to work with ASEAN to further deepen strategic mutual trust, shoulder common responsibility for safeguarding regional security, and work together to build a closer China-ASEAN community with a shared future.

