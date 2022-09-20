19th China-ASEAN Expo opens to public

People visit the CAFTA &RCEP Gallery during the 19th China-ASEAN Expo in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 19, 2022. The expo opened to the public on Monday. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)

People visit the China-Malaysia "Two Countries, Twin Parks" exhibition area during the 19th China-ASEAN Expo in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 19, 2022. The expo opened to the public on Monday. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)

Visitors buy commodities from Singapore during the 19th China-ASEAN Expo in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 19, 2022. The expo opened to the public on Monday. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

Visitors are seen at the 19th China-ASEAN Expo in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 19, 2022. The expo opened to the public on Monday. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)

Visitors look at commodities from Pakistan during the 19th China-ASEAN Expo in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 19, 2022. The expo opened to the public on Monday. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)

Visitors are seen at the 19th China-ASEAN Expo in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 19, 2022. The expo opened to the public on Monday. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

People buy food products from Australia during the 19th China-ASEAN Expo in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 19, 2022. The expo opened to the public on Monday. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Visitors take photos during the 19th China-ASEAN Expo in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 19, 2022. The expo opened to the public on Monday. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)

Visitors shop at the Cambodia pavilion during the 19th China-ASEAN Expo in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 19, 2022. The expo opened to the public on Monday. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

Visitors buy jewellery at the Myanmar pavilion during the 19th China-ASEAN Expo in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 19, 2022. The expo opened to the public on Monday. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

An exhibitor promotes Vietnamese coffee via livestreaming during the 19th China-ASEAN Expo in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 19, 2022. The expo opened to the public on Monday. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

Visitors are seen at the 19th China-ASEAN Expo in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 19, 2022. The expo opened to the public on Monday. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)

