19th China-ASEAN Expo opens to public
People visit the CAFTA &RCEP Gallery during the 19th China-ASEAN Expo in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 19, 2022. The expo opened to the public on Monday. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)
People visit the China-Malaysia "Two Countries, Twin Parks" exhibition area during the 19th China-ASEAN Expo in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 19, 2022. The expo opened to the public on Monday. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)
Visitors buy commodities from Singapore during the 19th China-ASEAN Expo in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 19, 2022. The expo opened to the public on Monday. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)
Visitors are seen at the 19th China-ASEAN Expo in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 19, 2022. The expo opened to the public on Monday. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)
Visitors look at commodities from Pakistan during the 19th China-ASEAN Expo in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 19, 2022. The expo opened to the public on Monday. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)
Visitors are seen at the 19th China-ASEAN Expo in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 19, 2022. The expo opened to the public on Monday. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)
People buy food products from Australia during the 19th China-ASEAN Expo in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 19, 2022. The expo opened to the public on Monday. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)
Visitors take photos during the 19th China-ASEAN Expo in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 19, 2022. The expo opened to the public on Monday. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)
Visitors shop at the Cambodia pavilion during the 19th China-ASEAN Expo in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 19, 2022. The expo opened to the public on Monday. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)
Visitors buy jewellery at the Myanmar pavilion during the 19th China-ASEAN Expo in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 19, 2022. The expo opened to the public on Monday. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)
An exhibitor promotes Vietnamese coffee via livestreaming during the 19th China-ASEAN Expo in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 19, 2022. The expo opened to the public on Monday. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)
Visitors are seen at the 19th China-ASEAN Expo in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 19, 2022. The expo opened to the public on Monday. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)
