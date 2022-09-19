In pics: RCEP pavilions at 19th China-ASEAN Expo
Visitors taste Japanese sake at the Japan pavilion during the 19th China-ASEAN Expo in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 18, 2022. The four-day expo themed "Sharing RCEP New Opportunities, Building a Version 3.0 China-ASEAN Free Trade Area," will last till Monday as this year marks the first year of implementation of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) free trade agreement. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)
Visitors buy biscuits at the Indonesia pavilion during the 19th China-ASEAN Expo in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 18, 2022. The four-day expo themed "Sharing RCEP New Opportunities, Building a Version 3.0 China-ASEAN Free Trade Area," will last till Monday as this year marks the first year of implementation of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) free trade agreement. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)
People visit the RCEP pavilions during the 19th China-ASEAN Expo in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 18, 2022. The four-day expo themed "Sharing RCEP New Opportunities, Building a Version 3.0 China-ASEAN Free Trade Area," will last till Monday as this year marks the first year of implementation of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) free trade agreement. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)
Live streamers show product in a broadcasting room at the South Korea pavilion during the 19th China-ASEAN Expo in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 17, 2022. The four-day expo themed "Sharing RCEP New Opportunities, Building a Version 3.0 China-ASEAN Free Trade Area," will last till Monday as this year marks the first year of implementation of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) free trade agreement. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)
People visit the RCEP pavilions during the 19th China-ASEAN Expo in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 18, 2022. The four-day expo themed "Sharing RCEP New Opportunities, Building a Version 3.0 China-ASEAN Free Trade Area," will last till Monday as this year marks the first year of implementation of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) free trade agreement. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)
A visitor tries cosmetics at the South Korea pavilion during the 19th China-ASEAN Expo in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 18, 2022. The four-day expo themed "Sharing RCEP New Opportunities, Building a Version 3.0 China-ASEAN Free Trade Area," will last till Monday as this year marks the first year of implementation of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) free trade agreement. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)
