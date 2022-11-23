Coal output in China's Shanxi up 7.9 pct in Jan-Oct

Xinhua) 17:17, November 23, 2022

TAIYUAN, Nov. 23 (Xinhua) -- China's largest coal-producing region Shanxi saw steady growth in coal output in the first 10 months of 2022 as it strives to guarantee the country's energy supply.

In the January-October period, major coal mining enterprises in Shanxi produced nearly 1.07 billion tonnes of raw coal, up 7.9 percent year on year, the Shanxi provincial bureau of statistics said Wednesday, adding that the rise in output came after capacity expansions and the launch of new mines.

The resurgence of COVID-19 in several major coal-producing cities in Shanxi since the end of September has not had a significant impact on coal production, according to the bureau.

As China's leading energy base, Shanxi Province is key to the country's energy security.

The province has planned to raise its coal production by 107 million tonnes to 1.3 billion tonnes in 2022, according to a circular issued by the general office of the Shanxi provincial government in June.

Last year, the province churned out over 1.19 billion tonnes of coal, accounting for nearly one-third of the country's total.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Du Mingming)