China's Shanxi raises coal output by 10.5 pct in Jan-Sept

Xinhua) 15:52, October 28, 2022

TAIYUAN, Oct. 28 (Xinhua) -- China's largest coal-producing region Shanxi raised coal output by 10.5 percent year on year in the first three quarters of 2022 as it strives to guarantee energy supply.

In the January-September period, coal mining enterprises in Shanxi produced 977.91 million tonnes of raw coal, an increase of 93 million tonnes from the same period a year ago, according to the Shanxi provincial bureau of statistics.

Major power plants in Shanxi transmitted 105.35 billion kWh of electricity to other regions during the period, up 14.6 percent year on year, the bureau said.

As China's leading energy base, Shanxi Province is key to the country's energy security.

The province has planned to raise its coal production by 107 million tonnes to 1.3 billion tonnes in 2022 and increase by a further 50 million tonnes in 2023, according to a circular issued by the general office of the Shanxi provincial government in June.

Last year, the province churned out over 1.19 billion tonnes of coal, up by 113 million tonnes year on year. The output and growth figures account for nearly one-third and two-thirds of the country's total and incremental outputs, respectively.

