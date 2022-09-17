China coal output up 8.1 pct in August

Xinhua) 14:15, September 17, 2022

BEIJING, Sept. 17 (Xinhua) -- China's raw coal output posted stable expansion in August, official data showed.

The country produced 370 million tonnes of raw coal last month, up 8.1 percent year on year, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

In the first eight months of 2022, the output was 11 percent higher than a year earlier at 2.93 billion tonnes, said the bureau.

China's coal imports stood at 167.98 million tonnes in the January-August period, down 14.9 percent from the same period of 2021, the data also revealed.

