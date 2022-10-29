China coal output up 12.3 pct in September

Xinhua) 14:14, October 29, 2022

BEIJING, Oct. 29 (Xinhua) -- China's raw coal output posted stable expansion in September, official data showed.

The country produced 390 million tonnes of raw coal last month, up 12.3 percent year on year, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

The average daily output of coal came in at 12.89 million tonnes last month, showed the data.

In the first nine months of 2022, the output was 11.2 percent higher than a year earlier at 3.32 billion tonnes, it said.

