China coal output increases in October

Xinhua) 10:09, November 20, 2022

BEIJING, Nov. 19 (Xinhua) -- China's raw coal output posted stable expansion in October, official data showed.

The country produced 370 million tonnes of raw coal last month, up 1.2 percent year on year, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

The growth rate was 11.1 percentage points slower compared with that of September, the bureau said.

Coal imports continued to increase. China imported 29.18 million tonnes of coal in October, rising 8.3 percent from a year ago.

In the first ten months, the country's raw coal output expanded 10 percent year on year to 3.69 billion tonnes, while imports dropped 10.5 percent to 230 million tonnes, the data showed.

