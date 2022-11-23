Chinese technology brand Honor launches operating system

Xinhua) 10:26, November 23, 2022

SHENZHEN, Nov. 23 (Xinhua) -- Honor, a leading provider of smart devices in China, on Tuesday launched its MagicOS 7.0 operating system, which might be compatible with HarmonyOS and iOS in the future.

MagicOS 7.0 consists of four core technologies -- MagicRing, Magic Live, Turbo X and MagicGuard, realizing the interconnection of different chip platforms and operating systems.

"Enabling seamless collaboration across devices and ecosystems, Honor MagicOS will truly transform device-based experiences into user-centric experiences," said George Zhao, CEO of Honor Device Co, Ltd.

Honor became independent from Huawei in November 2020. According to global market research firm International Data Corporation, Honor shipped about 12.7 million mobile phones in China in the third quarter of 2022, ranking second nationally with a market share of 17.9 percent.

