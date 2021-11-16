China's mobile sci-tech museums record 150 million visits

Xinhua) 08:32, November 16, 2021

BEIJING, Nov. 15 (Xinhua) -- China's mobile sci-tech museums have recorded a total of 150 million visits from audiences countrywide, said the China Science and Technology Museum Monday.

The mobile sci-tech museum project was launched to enhance citizens' science literacy, according to the museum.

Through mobile sci-tech museums, China provides free sci-tech education and entertainment to more people, especially those living in areas with no major sci-tech museums or abundant resources.

Since launching in 2011, the project has developed 566 sets of popular scientific exhibitions and sent them to 4,682 stops during exhibition tours across the country.

Each showing of the mobile museum includes about 60 items of interactive exhibits and runs for two to three months at every stop.

During the 13th Five-Year Plan period (2016-2020), the mobile sci-tech museums reached over 90 percent of the country's county-level regions, said the museum.

