Naval escort taskforce conducts replenishment-at-sea in Gulf of Aden

China Military Online) 10:08, November 21, 2022

A sailor assigned to the 42nd naval escort taskforce of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) checks the bearing of the other shipduring a replenishment-at-sea (RAS) in the waters of the Gulf of Aden on October 10, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Qing)

Two warships attached to the 42nd naval escort taskforce of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) conduct astern replenishment-at-sea in the waters of the Gulf of Aden on October 10, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Qing)

A sailor assigned to the 42nd naval escort taskforce of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) guides a warship to sail to the designated position for refueling during a replenishment-at-sea (RAS) in the waters of the Gulf of Aden on October 10, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Qing)

Two warships attached to the 42nd naval escort taskforce of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) conduct underway replenishment-at-sea in the waters of the Gulf of Aden on October 10, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Qing)

Sailors assigned to the 42nd naval escort taskforce of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) conduct refueling operation during a replenishment-at-sea operation in the waters of the Gulf of Aden on October 10, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Qing)

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)