Home>>
Submarine flotilla in combat training
(China Military Online) 09:47, March 21, 2022
A submarine attached to a naval flotilla under the PLA Northern Theater Command sails in the waters during the combat training drills on January 4, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wu Haodong)
A submarine attached to a naval flotilla under the PLA Northern Theater Command sails in the waters during the combat training drills on January 4, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wu Haodong)
(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.