Finnish cosmetics company sets eyes on Chinese mainland market

November 18, 2022

HELSINKI, Nov. 17 (Xinhua) -- Hetkinen, a Finnish natural cosmetics and lifestyle brand based in the southwestern coastal town of Turku, has set its eyes on the Chinese market.

Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mona Isotupa told Xinhua that following her company's successes on the domestic market as well as in Japan and China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), Hetkinen now aims to introduce its product line - all plant-based and made of 100 percent natural ingredients -to customers in the Chinese mainland.

The company, established in 2018, is targeting a turnover of one million euros (1.03 million U.S. dollars) this year, she said.

Finland's national broadcaster Yle reported earlier that the domestic market for natural cosmetics was worth 30 million euros per year.

Hetkinen is currently in the process of choosing a distributor in the Chinese mainland, Isotupa said. To ensure success, the company has worked with Fudan University in Shanghai to draft a plan for accessing the market.

