Finland bans entry to Russian tourists

Xinhua) 10:40, September 30, 2022

HELSINKI, Sept. 29 (Xinhua) -- The government of Finland on Thursday decided to significantly restrict the entry of Russian tourists into the country. As of midnight on Thursday and until further notice, Russian citizens traveling with tourist visas will be banned from entering or transiting the country.

A Foreign Ministry press release noted that the move aims to "completely prevent Russian tourism." "The reception of visa applications is severely restricted," it said.

Russian citizens can still enter Finland for study, work or medical purposes, and logistics and transport workers are also exempted.

Russian citizens who own property in Finland can also enter the country if they can prove that the visit is essential for maintenance purposes.

